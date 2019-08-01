Cannabis farm discovered as huge blaze engulfs former South Yorkshire pub
A cannabis farm was discovered inside a former pub that has been engulfed in a huge fire this morning.
Emergency services were called out to the disused Ship Inn on Hooton Road, Kilnhurst in Rotherham at just after 4am.
A large blaze was consuming the building and five fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
Police were also called to attend and discovered a cannabis farm inside.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “As the fire was large the road was closed to enable five pumps to gain control of the site. The road re-opened just before 8am.
“Nobody was injured, and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire however, an abandoned cannabis growing set up was found inside the building.”
The cause is under investigation.