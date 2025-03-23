Cancer stricken Sheffield man forced to leave council house over damp and mould

A bedbound pensioner with cancer in both his kidneys is facing additional stress, as his council property remains riddled with damp and mould despite years of complaints.

Abdulhakim Al-Haj is currently preparing to undergo surgery that will leave him with only half a kidney, yet has no stable place to call home.

Abdulhakim Al-Haj wants the damp and mould in his property sorted out | Submit

For several years the 60-year-old has been sending in complaints regarding damp and mould in his house on Hinde House Croft, Firth Park, to no avail.

Now his 35-year-old son, Osama, has taken on the challenge, while assisting his ailing father in day-to-day tasks.

He told The Star: “It’s been going on for years - they come and paint over it, then it comes back again.

“Now they’ve stripped everything and found that the wood is rotten under the floors.

“We’ve been waiting for his housing officer to give him temporary accommodation, but now he’s had to move in with my brother.

“He’s on the second floor and my dad’s disabled - he struggles to get up and down the stairs.

“So now even small things like taking him out for fresh air are difficult.”

Abdulhakim Al-Haj | Submit

While Osama is happy to support his dad, he admits that the mounting problems are beginning to become too much to handle.

“It’s hard for me, I change his urine bags, wash him, change his nappies,” he added.

“I do all sorts like making sure he takes his medication on time.

“We can’t just leave him in a damp house to die.

“My dad’s tired, I’m tired.”

Abdulhakim Al-Haj's home has damp and mould | Submit

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Committee, said: “Damp in council properties is a serious issue nationwide, and we don’t want any of our residents to be impacted by it.

“We know that any tenant is going to be concerned to find it in their home.

“In this instance, our teams assessed the property just before Christmas and realised the work was so major that the tenant would need a temporary move in order to do the work.

“We are committed to ensuring the work is done to a high standard and to improve the quality of the property and quality of life for the tenant.

“It’s our understanding that the tenant was out of the country and unable to move homes at that time but has since returned.

“Our rehousing team are now working at pace to identify a suitable property for the individual and as soon as a temporary home is found, the council will arrange removals and support for the tenant to move.

“As soon as this happens, repairs will be booked in and completed as soon as possible.”