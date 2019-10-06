Can you spot yourself in our St Luke’s Night Strider 2019 photo gallery?
An enthusiastic crowd donned colourful wigs and neon tutus among other attire to raise money towards the patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice, St Luke’s.
Despite the rain around 1,000 walkers – and even a few pets – turned out for the nocturnal half marathon and 10k walking challenge which started out from a new launch point in the Peace Gardens, where even the famous fountains were transformed pink, a colour distinctive with St Luke’s.
Did you take part? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.