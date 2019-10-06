A wash of yellow t-shirts in Sheffield's tudor square

Can you spot yourself in our St Luke’s Night Strider 2019 photo gallery?

An enthusiastic crowd donned colourful wigs and neon tutus among other attire to raise money towards the patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice, St Luke’s.

Sunday, 6th October 2019, 14:47 pm
Despite the rain around 1,000 walkers – and even a few pets – turned out for the nocturnal half marathon and 10k walking challenge which started out from a new launch point in the Peace Gardens, where even the famous fountains were transformed pink, a colour distinctive with St Luke’s.

Did you take part? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

1. The St Lukes Night Strider Walk starting and finishing in Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre.Pictured LtoR Carol Glossop,Alison Darling,Carol Greene,Kim Allen.....Pic Steve Ellis

(L-R) Carol Glossop, Alison Darling, Carol Greene, Kim Allen were all smiles

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. The family of Kim Stenton.......Pic Steve Ellis

The family of Kim Stenton showing their best jazz hands

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. The St Lukes Night Strider Walk starting and finishing in Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre.Pictured are friends and family of Alison Siggs......Pic Steve Ellis

Friends and family of Alison Siggs ready to talk on the Night Strider

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. The St Lukes Night Strider Walk starting and finishing in Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre.Pictured Rachael Eastwood and Karen Wheelhouse.....Pic Steve Ellis

Rachael Eastwood and Karen Wheelhouse sporting their best colourful attire

Photo: Steve Ellis

