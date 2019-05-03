Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield United 1990 promotion picture gallery?
Sbeffield United fans are busy celebrating the club's latest promotion to the top flight of English football - but we've rolled the clock back to 1990 and another classic Blades celebration.
The 1989-90 season saw the Blades go up from the Second Division behind champions Leeds United, clinching promotion with a 5-2 win at Leicester. Can you spot yourself from that momentous day nearly 30 years ago?
1. Going up!
Sheffield United fans celebrate their 1990 promotion with boss Dave Bassett.