Sheffield United fans celebrate on the pitch at Leicester.

Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield United 1990 promotion picture gallery?

Sbeffield United fans are busy celebrating the club's latest promotion to the top flight of English football - but we've rolled the clock back to 1990 and another classic Blades celebration.

The 1989-90 season saw the Blades go up from the Second Division behind champions Leeds United, clinching promotion with a 5-2 win at Leicester. Can you spot yourself from that momentous day nearly 30 years ago?

Sheffield United fans celebrate their 1990 promotion with boss Dave Bassett.

1. Going up!

Brian Deane nets for Blades at Leicester - and the party is ready to begin.

2. Deano!

Boss Dave Bassett celebrates with his players in the dressing room in May 1990.

3. Simply the best

The promotion party gets under way on the pitch at Leicester.

4. Pitch perfect

