Campaign groups in Sheffield to stage deportations protest in national weekend of action against TUI

On Saturday, August 28, campaigners across the country will be targeting TUI stores to voice their opposition to the airline operating deportation flights on behalf of the Home Office.

South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group has said it will attend the event, which is being hosted by SOAS Detainee Support, Anti Raids Sheffield and One Rainbow Bridge Network.

A spokesperson said: “TUI is the main airline complicit in the Home Office's brutal deportations regime. This year alone TUI has run a suspected 19 mass deportation flights.”

Aircraft operated by TUI (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A deportation flight from the UK to Jamaica in 2020, targeting many of the Windrush generation who had lived in the UK since childhood, drew attention to deportation flights.

The protest in Sheffield will take place from noon.