Film crews spotted in the countryside on the edge of Sheffield are believed to be filming a new Netflix drama.

Locals saw an old fashioned stagecoach near the side of the road this week, in the countryside just outside Sheffield, as well as people donning bonnets and top hats.

And photographer Richard Bowring capured the scene on pictures.

Photographer Richard Bowring took this picture of filming near the Longshaw estate, showing a stagecoach. | Richard Bowring

It is believed that crews were using land managed by the Totley based Eastern Moors Partnership, for a high profile production.

Filming is understood to have taken place near Moss Road, a walking route from Sheffield out into the Peak District, and near the Longshaw estate, which heads out towards the A625.

It is a project being filmed by the production company Lookout Point, under the working title of January Nights.

They are the company behind shows including Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

It is thought that this latest filming is for a production of Pride and Prejudice.

The project’s producer, Lisa Osborne, is listed in an online CV as producing a six episode production of the famous book for Lookout Point and Netflix, which is described as ‘currently in production’.

It is now known yet then it will be aired.

Lookout Point told The Star they were not currently in a position to comment on filming activities.

It is the latest film project to be shot in or near Sheffield, following productions which have recently included the BBC drama Reunion. Reunion also filmed in the countryside near the city, around Blacka Moor.

But the most famous show filmed in the city remains the 1990s film, The Full Monty, which was later adapted as a series by Disney.