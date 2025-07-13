Cal's Kitchen: Teenage boy enjoying taste of success after opening his own cafe at 17 years old
Callum McQueen opened Cal’s Kitchen in the Imperial Buildings in Rotherham town centre last weekend and it is already building up a following.
His venue also has a 5-star food hygiene rating after Callum impressed inspectors when they visited.
The entrepreneurial teen told The Star: “I got told in school I wouldn’t do well.
“I want to show everyone its not hard if you put your head down.”
Callum, from Wath upon Dearne, gained experience working in kitchens from the age of 13, having helped in his dad’s restaurant in Spain selling 1 euro breakfasts.
Cal’s cafe in Rotherham sells hot and cold drinks, burgers and sandwiches, but the best sellers are his smash burgers and milkshakes.
You can order from Cals Kitchen on Just Eat, or by visiting the premises at Unit 14 Imperial Buildings in Rotherham.
It opens 8am to 8pm every day except Sundays.
Cal’s dad David is back in Rotherham, running the Sports Box bar in the same complex.
