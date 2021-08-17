The Heritage Open Days programme will feature a mix of in-person and online events adhering to the current government guidelines.

These will take place from September 10-18 in All Good Stuff at Butcher Works, where local artists are invited to submit artistic representations in any medium of food and drink.

Any related artefacts such as cans, bottle openers, tablewares, cutleries and table decors are also welcomed.

Calls for new food artworks as Heritage Open Days returns to Sheffield

This year’s themes feature Edible England and Food From Afar which offers an opportunity to feature artworks on growing food in gardens, allotments and on farms, including original writing such as poems and prose.

Sarah Catterall, the event’s director, said: “As well as welcoming artwork and writing from adults, we're inviting children and young people to create an artwork dream plate using a paper plate.

We'd love to see your favourite food, fruit or vegetable or a complete meal on your dream plate.”

There will be prizes for the young winners and runners up in four different age categories from the age of nine to 19.

Photographs, art and craft submissions will be displayed on the Heritage Open Days Facebook Page for the duration of the event.

The organisers said in a statement: “Do you have a memory of a wonderful dish your grandma used to make or memories of going potato picking or going fishing?

Do you grow your own food in your garden or allotment or keep hens? Are you an artist and have food and drink-related pieces to show?

Let your imagination run wild by using paints, crayons, pencils, experiment with collages, textiles, recycled materials, or even actual dried food like lentils and pasta.”

Any in-person entries can be handed over at the gallery shop at 72 Arundel Street Sheffield S1 2NS from 11 am to 4 pm from September 10- 18.

Visit Heritage Open Days’ Facebook page or email [email protected] for more details and important deadlines.