Calls for CCTV as Sheffield's Mi Amigo memorial to brave US airmen is defaced again

Vandals smashed plant pots and ripped up flags during the early hours of Saturday, July 10 at the site in Endcliffe Park, which is dedicated to the memory of the US airmen who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War to protect children playing below.

The latest in what is becoming a depressingly long list of attacks at the monument sparked outrage from, among others, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, who has championed the humbling efforts of Tony Foulds – one of the children playing in the park that day – to make sure the crew’s bravery is never forgotten.

In 2019, on the 75th anniversary of the tragedy, thousands of people gathered in the park and millions watched on TV as a flypast – organised by Mr Walker – moved Mr Foulds to tears.

The Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, has been repeatedly vandalised

Speaking following the latest act of vandalism, Mr Foulds said: “I’ve been calling for years for CCTV to be installed to protect the memorial from vandals and everyone I speak to says there ought to be a camera there.

“But when I’ve spoken to the council in the past about getting one I’ve always been told it’s not possible due to the cost.

“They’ve never told me how much it would cost but if there was a way to raise the money and protect the memorial that would be amazing.”

Among those backing calls for CCTV is Margaret Booker, who said she was ‘disgusted’ to read about the latest attack and felt action was needed to ‘protect this special site from further devastation’.

“We can’t let the vandals win. We must help Tony to continue his dedicated care of the site to the memory of the brave crew of Mi Amigo,” she added.

Hundreds of people have commented on social media, condemning the culprits behind the latest attack, with many calling for CCTV to be installed.

One person wrote ‘think it’s time cameras were put up’, while another said: “CCTV cameras need to be there. Come on Sheffield City Council. How about spending our money wisely and protecting this monument.”