The need for homes is, in many cases, due to people not being able to afford their pets. These issues are hitting charities and shelters too.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies put out an appeal this week, and said: "We have so many dogs who are desperately waiting in pounds to come into our care, but we literally haven’t got a single kennel spare.
"Times are absolutely dire - the number of dogs all over the country needing help is unprecedented, rehoming is so slow, finding suitable foster homes is proving very difficult … it’s heartbreaking."
If you are able to, why not consider helping them out by giving one of the gorgeous dogs below a new lease on life? Find details on each of them, and where you can enquire about adopting, on Helping Yorkshire Poundies' website.
1. Hunter, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Hunter is an 8 year old Akita who has been a total pleasure to look after since arriving at the kennels. He is always smiling, always wagging his tail and is lovely to be around. He is a laid back chap who is fully housetrained, happy to be left alone for a few hours and is generally great around the house. He walks beautifully on lead and loves his walks, he also loves having a little play with his toys - he's still a puppy at heart.
2. Betty, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Betty the bulldog is 5 years old and an absolute superstar. She loves a hug, could be rehomed with another neutered male, and has previously lived with cats. Betty is much livelier than she was when she first arrived with us, and is quite excitable now!! She loves to get out for her walks, but can only manage 30 mins walking (in cooler temperatures), so isn’t for the active lifestyles. The shelter absolutely love her, and will miss her when she goes to a new full-time family.
3. Benji, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Benji the Patterdale is a sweet little lad, 10 years old, but still full of energy. He isn't doing too well in kennels, so a foster home if not adoption would be great for him. He loves getting out for walks, and exploring. He has so much love and loyalty to give his new owner, and shouldn’t be homeless at his age. He is best suited to a pet- and child- free home (but would be fine with sensible visiting children). He really will make the best little companion .. all he asks for is some belly rubs in return.
4. Ember, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Ember sadly found herself homeless through absolutely no fault of her own. She is a 9 year old Malamute who loves being centre of attention! She has settled down so well with a good routine of some nice walks and plenty of company, and is now really calm and a pleasure to look after. She is spotlessly clean and tidy in her kennel, so it appears that she is fully housetrained. The kennels think she will need a home where she isn’t left for long periods, as she really does love company and can howl when left alone after a while, but she should be fine to be left for short periods once settled into a new home.