4 . Ember, Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Ember sadly found herself homeless through absolutely no fault of her own. She is a 9 year old Malamute who loves being centre of attention! She has settled down so well with a good routine of some nice walks and plenty of company, and is now really calm and a pleasure to look after. She is spotlessly clean and tidy in her kennel, so it appears that she is fully housetrained. The kennels think she will need a home where she isn’t left for long periods, as she really does love company and can howl when left alone after a while, but she should be fine to be left for short periods once settled into a new home.