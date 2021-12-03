Lucas Croxall, of Stannington, in Sheffield, has a rare condition called Lowe syndrome and the only things the nine-year-old will eat are Cadbury Pots of Joy and Ambrosia custard.

The Star earlier this week shared a desperate appeal from his mum Jane Thompson after the Cadbury dessert mysteriously disappeared from shelves and she was down to her last few pots.

The team at Citygrab, the food delivery app run by Sheffield firm City Taxis, has now answered her call by delivering more than 200 pots of the stuff, which it generously provided for free, after learning of her plight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grateful Lucas Croxall with Citygrab driver Mohammed Razwan who delivered more than 200 Cadbury Pots of Joy desserts to the youngster's home in Stannington, Sheffield after Lucas' mother Jane issued a desperate appeal

Müller, which makes the dessert, has also revealed why the item became so hard to find, explaining that it was down to a temporary shortage of cocoa powder from its supplier which has since been resolved.

Stuart Taylor, supervisor at Citygrab, explained how, after learning of Jane's plight, the team had begun contacting all convenience stores on the Citygrab app to see if any had the pots in stock.

Best One Convenience Store managed to get hold of a few packs before they were able to source more from local Tesco, Asda and Bookers stores, which they delivered just in time before Lucas ran out.

Stuart said “I’ve known Lucas and Jane for a few years now, so when I heard she needed help I knew Citygrab could do just that.

“I made it my mission to find as many pots as I could and arranged for Mohammad, one of our Citygrab drivers, to deliver them to Lucas, making a very special kid very, very happy!”

Jane said: “Citygrab have been amazing! I can’t thank them enough for their support on this. Lucas is over the moon with his Cadbury Pots of Joy delivery. When he opened the fridge and saw them all, he just said ‘wow’.”

Jane had explained how Lucas is one of only around 80 children in the UK with Lowe syndrome, which affects people’s eyes, brains and kidneys, and the condition means he requires regular hospital visits.

He is partially sighted, has a mental age of about three and struggles to eat, which is why it is so important he has sufficient supplies of the only two foods he will stomach, which are topped up with vitamin and mineral supplements to keep him healthy.

Jane told how she had become so desperate she tried to contact the factory where the dessert is made, to no avail, before attempting to make it herself using a recipe she found online which left Lucas unimpressed.

Explaining why its Pots of Joy had become so scarce, a spokesperson for Müller UK & Ireland said: “Following a temporary shortage of cocoa powder from our supplier, we are pleased to confirm that limited production has restarted of our licensed chilled desserts range.