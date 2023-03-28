News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
1 hour ago Emergency services on scene after police incident
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky

Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway: Celebrations as city woman wins £9,588 prize

A bingo player is celebrating after winning £9,588.90 in a jackpot game at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway.

By Natasha Judge
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST

Sylvia Morton has been a regular bingo player for 18 years and won the prize on a Community Pot of Gold Jackpot game.

The bingo-goer was “delighted” with the win and plans to take her family on a holiday with the winnings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager of Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway, Steve Edward, said: “We could not be happier for our lucky winner, Sylvia, and her fantastic win.

Most Popular
Sylvia Morton is celebrating after winning over £9,500 at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway
Sylvia Morton is celebrating after winning over £9,500 at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway
Sylvia Morton is celebrating after winning over £9,500 at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buzz Bingo is the UK’s largest bingo operator and online bingo platform and have over 1.1 million active club members.

The Community Pot of Gold Jackpot game, played by winner Sylvia, is a stamp which can be added to sessions and members who call ‘House’ on any number with a Pot of Gold stamp will win the jackpot. It is linked between all the Buzz clubs.

The Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shares, said they love to celebrate every single win with their “amazing community” at Parkway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win just over £9,500 on the Community Pot of Gold Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway.”

The Buzz Bingo centre located on Cricket Inn Road has many electronic gaming and slot machines and hosts regular live entertainment with an upcoming Boogie Bingo to be held on April 29.

New members can try out the bingo club for free for their first four visits and they host regular promotions which can be found on their website (buzzbingo.com).

Buzz Bingo