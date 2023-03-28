A bingo player is celebrating after winning £9,588.90 in a jackpot game at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway.

Sylvia Morton has been a regular bingo player for 18 years and won the prize on a Community Pot of Gold Jackpot game.

The bingo-goer was “delighted” with the win and plans to take her family on a holiday with the winnings.

Manager of Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway, Steve Edward, said: “We could not be happier for our lucky winner, Sylvia, and her fantastic win.

Sylvia Morton is celebrating after winning over £9,500 at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Buzz Bingo is the UK’s largest bingo operator and online bingo platform and have over 1.1 million active club members.

The Community Pot of Gold Jackpot game, played by winner Sylvia, is a stamp which can be added to sessions and members who call ‘House’ on any number with a Pot of Gold stamp will win the jackpot. It is linked between all the Buzz clubs.

The Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shares, said they love to celebrate every single win with their “amazing community” at Parkway.

He said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win just over £9,500 on the Community Pot of Gold Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway.”

The Buzz Bingo centre located on Cricket Inn Road has many electronic gaming and slot machines and hosts regular live entertainment with an upcoming Boogie Bingo to be held on April 29.