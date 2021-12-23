The lucky player won the prize at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Wadsley, on Kilner Way, during the Big Buzz Special, and she plans to split the money with a close friend.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been a regular at the Sheffield Wadsley club for many years and visits the club weekly for a game of bingo.

She couldn't believe it when she finally won last month during the same weekly session she attends – and right before Christmas, no less.

Stephen Sharp, general Manager at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Wadsley, said “We couldn’t be happier for our winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Peter Brigden, chief retail officer at Buzz Bingo, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see another customer scoop £50,000 on our Big Buzz Special Game, at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Wadsley.

"Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2 million per week in bingo prize money and have won £2.5 million in Big Buzz Special jackpots.

"It’s great to celebrate a win and have the rest of the bingo community celebrate that too!”