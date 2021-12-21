Busy side street off Ecclesall Road is closed off for 'emergency works'

The road has been closed off this morning

Carrington Road in Greystones has been closed off, leaving cars parked close to its junction with Ecclesall Road unable to leave, this morning.

Signs in place say that the closure is in place due to ‘emergency works.’ Cars needed to access Ecclesall Road are being diverted down Onslow Road instead.