Busy side street off Ecclesall Road is closed off for 'emergency works'
A busy side street which leads to Ecclesall Road in Sheffield has been closed this morning.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:06 am
Carrington Road in Greystones has been closed off, leaving cars parked close to its junction with Ecclesall Road unable to leave, this morning.
Signs in place say that the closure is in place due to ‘emergency works.’ Cars needed to access Ecclesall Road are being diverted down Onslow Road instead.
The work is being carried out by internet provider Openreach, which has been asked for comment.