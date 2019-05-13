Bus services diverted due to fire inside metal shipping container in Sheffield

Bus services have been diverted in a Sheffield suburb due to a fire in a metal shipping container.

Fire crews from Elm Lane and Central station were called to Attercliffe Common at around 5:15pm today to reports of a fire in a metal shipping container which is currently being used as a workshop.

Acetelyne and oxygen cyclinders are involved in the work, and as such the fire service have cordoned off the surrounding area.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the area from Coleridge Road to Newhall Road is closed while crews attend the scene.

Travel South Yorkshire said the 208, X1 and X10 bus services are being diverted via Newhall Road and Brightside Lane to Weedon Street Bridge in both directions.