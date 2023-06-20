A bus company has launched a series of new routes from Sheffield to the European destinations of Amsterdam, Antwerp and Utrecht.

FlixBus launches its new routes on July 13 in the hope of making European travel from the Steel City easier.

The company is running direct services to the three European cities from Meadowhall Interchange with tickets for Antwerp in Belgium starting at £29.99 for a 12 hour 55 minute journey. Tickets for Utrecht in the Netherlands start at £31.99 for a 14 hour 45 minute journey and they start at £31.99 for Amsterdam, also in the Netherlands, for a 15 hour 30 minute journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Summer travel just became more affordable and sustainable than ever thanks to our new international and domestic routes,” said Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK.

You can travel from Sheffield to Amsterdam by bus for just over £30 a ticket from next month (Photo: Adobe Stock)

“We’re building the largest coach network in the country and as part of our unique offering, we’ll become first coach provider offering regular scheduled services from cities like Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol into Amsterdam, as one of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

“Travelling with FlixBus is good for the wallet as well as the planet - just last year, passengers to avoid more than 800,000 tonnes of CO2 by choosing FlixBus services over cars or planes. What’s more, direct journeys like these offer city to city transport without the hassle of airports or driving, so it’s a really comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.”

FlixBus offers free wi-fi, onboard charging points and luggage, all part of the ticket price.

What is there to do in Amsterdam, Antwerp and Utrecht?

Amsterdam:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could visit the Anne Frank House, the Van Gogh Museum which holds more than 200 pieces of the artist’s work or take a stroll through 120 acres of green space in the city’s Vondelpark.

Utrecht:

You could take leisurely strolls around the canals to view the mediaeval city’s roots in the Roman Empire, visit the railway museum to learn about the history of railways in the Netherlands, or the iconic Rietveld Schroder House attraction.

Antwerp:

Zoo Antwerpen, the Cathedral of our Lady - an influential church - and Museum aan de Stroom are all popular.