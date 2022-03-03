Activists at Better Buses for South Yorkshire said they will gather outside the offices of the South Yorkshire Metropolitan Combined Authority (SYMCA) on Broad Street West to highlight the problems facing the region's buses.

The move comes as the mayor and four council leaders hold an extraordinary meeting to start an investigation into bus franchising, also known as public control, as called for by the Better Buses for South Yorkshire group.

Campaigners will build a 'monument to bus deregulation’s failures' before knocking it down with their 'franchising bus' to highlight the transformational potential of Friday’s decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 40 people attended the last Better Buses protest in January outside the Mayoral Combined Authority. Credit: Better Buses for South Yorkshire

The monument will be made out of boxes, each labelled with a criticism of how local communities have been failed by bus services under private company control.

Matthew Topham, campaigner at Better Buses for South Yorkshire, said: “For years, South Yorkshire’s leaders have been stuck in the slow lane.

"But thanks to local passengers, who wouldn’t take no for an answer, the region is about to take a massive step forward.

“In Manchester, bringing buses into public control was estimated to deliver three times the economic and social benefits of leaving private companies in charge. Why? Because the needs of local people and businesses, not distant shareholders, will finally come first.

“That’s what we want to remind the leaders of South Yorkshire this week as they finally start down the road towards buses that work for people and the planet, not just for profit.

"If you want to take action on the cost of living crisis and climate emergency, please join us on Friday!”

‘Private companies have final say over local network’

According to the group, deregulation is the official name given to how South Yorkshire’s buses are currently run. It means private companies have the final say over the local network, with little public oversight.

The criticisms will be based on work by former UN special rapporteur, Professor Philip Alston, in his report on the human rights impacts of bus privatisation in the UK, which specifically called out South Yorkshire’s privatised buses.

These include buses being unaffordable, infrequent, confusing, unreliable, and travelling to only a small number of destinations. They will also raise the report's concerns over poverty pay for drivers, a lack of integration, forced car ownership, and polluting vehicles.

Those at the rally will promote other reports, including those by the Centre for Cities, Transport for a Quality Life, the Countryside Charity CPRE, and the Government, which point to public control as the best way to start solving these issues.

They will also highlight new evidence from the Northern Agenda ‘Big Bus Survey’ which found that over two-thirds of Northern respondents want buses in public control.

SYMCA mayor Dan Jarvis is expected to bring forward proposals for the formal investigation of the scheme in South Yorkshire. He has described it as a critical step for efforts to transform the region’s transport.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said he wanted to know the financial implications before agreeing to the scheme.

The stunt will start at 2pm in Fitzalan Square. Activists will then move down to Broad West Street from 2.30pm.