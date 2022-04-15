The pipe is believed to have burst on Stumperlowe Park Road in Fulwood and water is now travelling down Fulwood Road, according to a resident.

Yorkshire Water said: “We are aware of a burst in the Fulwood area, which has temporarily affected supply to a number of properties.

“We know how inconvenient an issue like this can be - our team are on their way to site to work as quickly as possible to isolate the burst and restore supplies.”

