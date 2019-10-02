Burlesque chair dancers to perform six-hour routine for Sheffield children’s charity

Kezia Willis - Midnight Blue - and Katie Marsden - Madame Sapphire.

The women are all members of Burlesque Chair Dance groups in South Yorkshire, but wanted to use their newfound skill to help raise money for the much-loved charity.

Under the expert tutelage of instructors Midnight Blue, Madame Sapphire and Amber Delight, up to 100 women will take part in a six-hour long ‘Burlesqueathon’ in Thurcroft later this month.

Midnight Blue – or Kezia Willis, a 35-year-old dinner lady from Beighton – said the group include women of all ages, shapes and sizes, with their oldest members being well into their 70s.

She said: “I am not a size eight, 25-year-old and some of the other instructors are in their 50s.

“It is basically a lot of friends getting together, there is no bitchiness and it is really inclusive. We are really proud of what we do.

“We visited Bluebell Wood and it is an amazing place. Everything they do for the children and their families is fantastic.”

The craze started in Doncaster and is now done by thousands of women all over the country, with even men sometimes taking part in the innovatively titled ‘boylesque’.

“We have a lovely little community,” said Kezia.

“All the girls get together, build each other up, build each other’s confidence. We are learning at the same time as the girls. Some of them are terrified when they arrive but within a few weeks they are doing amazing things.

“I started doing it a couple of years ago and my confidence has grown massively. I never thought I would be on stage or running this group or instructing other women.

“You feel so proud of yourself when you do it and finally accomplish one of the moves get in a position you never thought you would get in – and you burn off a few calories as well.”

The burlesqueathon will take place at Thurcroft Welfare Community Hall on Sunday, October 13 between 10am and 4pm.