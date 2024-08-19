Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker was helped by a mountain rescue team and taken to hospital after being injured in a fall during a hike at Burbage Valley.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called at 1.15pm on Sunday, August 18, to assist a walker who had “taken a tumble” while scrambling in the Burbage Valley, Sheffield.

When the team arrived at the rendezvous point, the casualty was being assisted by an ambulance crew and members of a party of walkers, and had been placed on a makeshift stretcher.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped a walker who took a tumble in Burbage Valley. | Edale Mountain Rescue Team

A mountain rescue team spokesperson described it as a “valiant effort”, and added: “The walker was checked over by a team doctor before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

The team is run by volunteers, and operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year. If you require mountain rescue assistance, call 999 and ask for ‘police - mountain rescue’.

