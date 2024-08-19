Burbage Valley: Walker taken to hospital after scrambling incident at Sheffield hiking spot
Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called at 1.15pm on Sunday, August 18, to assist a walker who had “taken a tumble” while scrambling in the Burbage Valley, Sheffield.
When the team arrived at the rendezvous point, the casualty was being assisted by an ambulance crew and members of a party of walkers, and had been placed on a makeshift stretcher.
A mountain rescue team spokesperson described it as a “valiant effort”, and added: “The walker was checked over by a team doctor before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”
The team is run by volunteers, and operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year. If you require mountain rescue assistance, call 999 and ask for ‘police - mountain rescue’.
