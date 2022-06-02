Bumblebee Conservation Trust 'buzzing' after Gulliver's Valley donation

In total, £6,112 was raised across Gulliver's four UK theme park resorts for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

The weekend, which coincided with World Bee Day on May 20, created a real buzz with plenty of brilliant bee-themed adventures.

From every ticket sold, £1 has been donated to support the Trust, which has a mission to increase the number and distribution of bumblebees.

Beekind weekend at Gulliver’s

The #BeeKind Weekend was part of Gulliver's programme of supersized celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee. Until June 5, there will be even more thrills than usual at Gulliver's including street parties, best of British stage shows and majestic entertainment hosted by Gulliver's own Queen Bee planned alongside thrilling rides and attractions.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "We are thrilled to make this donation to The Bumblebee Conservation Trust to support their important work.

"The #BeeKind Weekend was a wonderful occasion where we had plenty of bee-themed fun and at the same time raised much-needed funds for the Trust's conservation projects across the UK."

Kamal Hibberd, Fundraising Officer for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: "We were delighted to be chosen by Gulliver's Theme Parks as a beneficiary of their annual donation weekend.

"Their 'BeeKind' weekend, which coincided with World Bee Day this May, raised an incredible £6,122 towards bumblebee conservation! This type of fundraising is crucial to help bumblebees to thrive and we are buzzing with this significant donation."