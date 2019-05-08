Building work reveals this relic of Sheffield’s industrial past 

Star readers have rejoiced at news that a unique relic of Sheffield's industrial past will be kept for future generations to marvel at.

HSBC’s old offices in Shalesmoor have been demolished, opening up views of the Grade II-listed furnace at the former steelworks site to passing drivers on the ring road.

The old furnace.

READ MORE: Sheffield police officer ‘raised concerns about handling of patrol cars’ before Christmas Day crash which left two dead

Work is underway on more than 900 new homes at the site, but the 19th century furnace, which is a scheduled ancient monument, will be staying put as part of the huge new development.

The move has been welcomed by Star readers, many of which took to Facebook to share their memories of the place.

Christian Waymouth said: “I grew up roaming around there in the 70s – now I pass it on the tram to work in the morning.

“I am glad to see they are keeping this piece of history.”

READ MORE: “This is evil”: Fury after ‘gang of kids’ attack and kill duck by Sheffield pond

Mark Parkin posted that he “love(s) all the historical stuff” and described it as a “great reminder of the Steel City’s past.”

Peter Wright posted: “And for those of us true Yorkshiremen this was where the term 'crozzled' came from on over cooked stuff.

“Like the burnt remains at the bottom of the furnace, as stated in a plaque attached to the furnace giving the history of said building.”

The Cassidy Group, which bought the plot from Mace in December, is building 260 rental apartments and 663 student bedrooms there.

READ MORE: Much-loved property developer who crashed into Sheffield pond and died ‘was driving unroadworthy car​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’

The furnace stands just off Doncaster Street and is thought to be the only surviving steel-making cementation furnace of its type in the country.

It is set to be restored before becoming the centrepiece of a courtyard at the new development on the Hoyle Street site.

A spokeswoman for Cassidy Group said construction work is on schedule.

Rental apartments and student lodgings are expected to open late next year.