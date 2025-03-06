Brothers to run Sheffield Half Marathon for local hospice in memory of beloved dad

Two brothers are in training as they prepare to complete the Sheffield Half Marathon in memory of their beloved dad.

Daniel Harrison, aged 17 and his brother Zak Harrison, 22, will take part in the popular race on March 23 in support of St Lukes Hospice .

Daniel Harrison (far right) with his uncle Wezley Harrison, aunt Nicola Booth and brother Zak Harrison | Submit

They hope to raise £500 in memory of their father, who passed away last year.

John Harrison was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in September 2023, a day before Daniel’s 16th birthday, and passed away March 11, 2024, with his sons by his side.

Daniel Harrison with his dad | Submit

Daniel said: “There’s really not much worse than losing a parent.”

He praised staff at the hospice for caring for his dad and supporting their family.

“I am friendly with the staff now, and want to help support them,” he said.

Despite his father’s death, which resulted in Daniel entering foster care, the teen has worked hard to achieve his goals.

He passed his GCSEs and was accepted onto an apprenticeship at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre .

Daniel said: “I want people to know they can triumph in adversity.”

One year on from the loss of their father, the brothers hope to raise awareness of the work the hospice does for the community.

St. Luke’s Hospice provides palliative care and support for local people with terminal illnesses.

The services they provide are free of charge.

The hospice estimates that, this year alone, it will need to raise £10.5million to continue providing the support offered to the community, as only 25 per cent of their funding is provided by the NHS.

Daniel said: “This will mark the one year anniversary of my dad’s death. I hope this fundraiser will inspire local people.”

To support the brothers visit their online fundraising page here.