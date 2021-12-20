Broomhill shops shining bright as first project in £200,000 boost for community is completed

Christmas trees have been installed on Broomhill shops

Christmas trees have been installed throughout the community as the first step after traders were successful in winning an economic recovery grant from Sheffield Council.

Sarah Worth of Worth Interiors, who was behind the bid with Jonathan Bagge of Pavilion, said: “We now have our Christmas trees installed throughout Broomhill and are delighted with the improvement this has made.

"We have 45 businesses on board with the project. Our aim was to improve the festive shopping experience for those visiting Broomhill and to make the area look better for residents and traders. So far we've had lots of positive feedback and there seems to have been increased footfall in the area which is the primary aim of the funding.

Sarah and Jonathan have both owned businesses in Broomhill for over 30 years.

“We're hoping that this project will enhance trade for all the hard working independent business owners in Broomhill after a challenging year.”

The Broomhill grant will also be used to install a 70 square metre green wall at the top of Glossop Road and instigate a street market twice a year on Peel Street.