A boy, aged five, died on the Greek island of Kos. (Pic: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Theo Treharne-Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, was pronounced dead after being found on Saturday in a hotel in the village of Marmari, Kos.

The little boy's parents, Richard Jones and Nina Treharne, had returned to the resort with their extended family following a similar trip last year, with Ms Treharne commenting on holiday photos posted on Facebook: "It was lush. Would definitely go back there."

Yesterday, holiday operator TUI said they were supporting Theo's family following the unexplained incident at the Holiday Village Atlantica.

A spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the tragic incident at the Holiday Village Kos, Greece, and our thoughts are with the family.

"Our team in the resort is currently supporting the family and we will continue to assist in whatever way we can.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our primary concern and our dedicated resort team is working with the authorities and hoteliers.

"As the matter is currently still under investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Wayne Murphy, head teacher at Greenfield School in Psentrebach, which Theo attended, said the little boy had brought ‘laughter and happiness’.

Mr Murphy said: "I am aware of these tragic events and the loss of this lovely little boy, who brought laughter and happiness to everyone. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends at this tragic time."

Merthyr Tydfil Council said it would be supporting staff and fellow pupils at the school, which is for children with special needs.

Leader of the council, Kevin O'Neill, said: "It is with great sadness that the local authority has heard of the death of one of our young pupils - Theo Treharne-Jones - whilst on holiday with his family on Kos.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this tragic time.

"The local authority will be supporting the staff at Theo's school and his fellow pupils as well as supporting the schools which his siblings attend in the County Borough."