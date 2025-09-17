Britain’s military stealth edge built on Sheffield-Rotherham border

Behind the walls of a nondescript factory, engineers are building technology that could shape the balance of power beneath the oceans – and maybe boost South Yorkshire’s economy in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magtec, a company on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham and best known for powering electric trucks, is now developing a new generation of motors for Britain’s submarines.

If adopted by Britain's NATO partners, the innovation would place South Yorkshire engineering at the heart of Western naval strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motors, called permanent magnet motors (PMMs), are designed to replace the heavy, power-hungry machinery currently used on board submarines.

They are smaller, tougher and far more efficient. Crucially, they are also quieter – making submarines harder for rivals to detect.

That stealth is priceless in modern warfare. Submarines gain their advantage from being unseen, and any technology that strengthens that advantage can tip the scales in naval conflict.

The project is part of a broader trend where civilian 'green' technology is being adapted for military use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magtec, formed in 1992 by Marcus Jenkins, a Sheffield University lecturer, has supplied electric drivetrain components for bin wagons and buses, and its hybrid systems are already on board armoured vehicles such as the Jackal and Foxhound used by the British Army.

Magtec group picture managing director Andrew Gilligan, chief technical officer Marcus Jenkins, John Healey MP, and finance director Jenny Peel

Now the same expertise is being channelled into another branch of national security.

The worforce of 70, many of them highly qualified engineers, is drawing on decades of experience to build motors robust enough for the punishing environment under the sea.

The government has already awarded Magtec £500,000 to push the project forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will cover the design and manufacture of prototype motors, the creation of testing rigs, and the strict quality systems needed to meet Royal Navy standards.

South Yorkshire's Magtec will provide crucial parts for British subs

Initially, the new motors are destined for Britain’s future submarines. But once proven, they could also be retrofitted to older vessels – and exported. Magtec has confirmed that it hopes to market the technology to Western allies.

That prospect is about more than defence. Supplying NATO partners could secure a steady flow of orders for years to come, anchoring high-skilled jobs in Templeborough and making South Yorkshire a quiet powerhouse of the global defence supply chain.

Defence Secretary and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey has praised the firm for its “long-established manufacturing skills and creative flair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a recent visit, he saw how Magtec’s battery systems can even be used to power field hospitals and other essential forward posts, a glimpse of how military operations can benefit from the company’s civilian know-how.

Sir Keir Starmer and the Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, joined a Vanguard Class nuclear deterrent submarine for the final return home from an at-sea patrol

Magtec insists its progress on hardware and software rests on the skills and ingenuity of its Rotherham workforce.

While the materials used in the new motors may not be unusual, the company’s tightly-guarded manufacturing methods are. That intellectual property is part of what makes the Rotherham operation so valuable. They are not up for sharing it.

The work is clearly discreet, but its implications are vast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world of rising global tension, the work of Magtec shows that Britain’s strength does not only come from its warships and submarines, but also from the ingenuity of factories in places like Templeborough.

What happens inside that factory could help decide what happens on the oceans — and help deliver both security and prosperity at home.