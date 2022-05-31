Britain’s Got talent winner Jon Courtenay is new patron of South Yokshire charity Lost Chord

Lost Chord is the organisation that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

Comedian and musician Jon was the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and was named Best Performer at the National Reality TV Awards 2021.

He joins a lineup of Lost Chord celebrity patrons that also includes Yorkshire opera star Lesley Garrett and pop legend Sir Cliff Richard.

Jon Courtenay has become a patron of South Yokshire dementia charity Lost Chord

“We are so pleased that Jon has agreed to support us in this way,” said Lost Chord Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“His father lived with dementia so Jon knows exactly how much this terrible condition takes away from the people it affects.

“And as a very talented musician himself, he knows too about the wonderfully restorative power of music.