A YouTube star has been defeated by ‘Britain’s biggest burger’ – a gargantuan 20lb dish that’s being served up at a cafe in South Yorkshire, known for its mammoth eating challenges.

Social media favourite KyleVfood admitted defeat when he took on the £25 Dino burger - which contains a whopping ten packs of minced beef – at Shepherd’s Place Farm cafe in Haxey, Doncaster.

Watch the video of Kyle attempting the belly-busting burger HERE.

Tucked inside a massive bread bun – made with two whole bags of flour – the beef patty weighed in at 20.4lb – the same weight as an office chair or sledgehammer.

YouTube star KyleVfood was defeated by the 20lb burger at Shepherd’s Place Farm cafe.

There’s no time limit on eating the massive meal – which also comes with a mountain of fries, vegetables and salad.

Owner Ted Phillips, who has devised a string of eating challenges in recent years, says the YouTuber ‘failed miserably’.

He said: “He didn’t stand a chance, he failed miserably.

“He said it’s the biggest burger in the UK he’s ever seen and says the only way it will be beaten is by a tag team of professional eaters.

“It costs £25 and there’s no time limit, but usually it’s about an hour because it will be too cold after then.”

In 2021, the cafe unveiled a gut-busting £50, 17,000 calorie, 150 item mammoth breakfast fry-up.

The Terminator Armageddon was served up with 15 jumbo Lincolnshire sausages – the equivalent of 30 regular bangers, 15 rashers of bacon, 15 hash browns, 15 fried eggs, 15 slices of black pudding, 15 slices of toast, 15 fried bread with butter, 15 portions of mushrooms, 15 portions of baked beans and 15 portions of tinned tomatoes.

Mr Phillips said: "It's officially the biggest breakfast in the UK. We've been developing our breakfast challenges over the years. We are renowned for our breakfasts and we are proud to now be the home of the largest breakfast in the UK.

“I'd seen a few food challenges in the US and on programmes such as Man VS Food. But I thought that I hadn't seen many happening in this country so I started doing them.