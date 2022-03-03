The five-piece collected the award for Best Band From The UK and closed the show with a six-song set which they dedicated to the people of the besieged eastern European nation, which has been invaded by Russian forces.

Prior to playing their set-closing track ‘Throne’ at the O2 Academy in Brixton, frontman Oli Sykes said: “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over.

Frontman Oli Sykes.

“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”