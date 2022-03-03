Russia Ukraine: Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon pay tribute to Ukrainian people during BandLab NME Awards 2022 set

Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon paid tribute to the people of Ukraine during a storming set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 last night.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:26 pm

The five-piece collected the award for Best Band From The UK and closed the show with a six-song set which they dedicated to the people of the besieged eastern European nation, which has been invaded by Russian forces.

Read More

Read More
Reggae Kitchen: Authentic Jamaican food restaurant in Sheffield proving a hit wi...

Prior to playing their set-closing track ‘Throne’ at the O2 Academy in Brixton, frontman Oli Sykes said: “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Frontman Oli Sykes.

“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”

Throughout their set, the city band also proudly displayed the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin.

UkraineSheffieldRussiaOli Sykes