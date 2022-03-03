Russia Ukraine: Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon pay tribute to Ukrainian people during BandLab NME Awards 2022 set
Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon paid tribute to the people of Ukraine during a storming set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 last night.
The five-piece collected the award for Best Band From The UK and closed the show with a six-song set which they dedicated to the people of the besieged eastern European nation, which has been invaded by Russian forces.
Prior to playing their set-closing track ‘Throne’ at the O2 Academy in Brixton, frontman Oli Sykes said: “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over.
“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”
Throughout their set, the city band also proudly displayed the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin.