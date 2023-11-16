Bright Nights returns to Barnsley with three nights of free festive fun
The Christmas lights switch on will take place on Friday, November 24 in Glass Works square, as the Christmas tree and lights come to life, followed by the first showing of a special festive animation.
A digital reconstruction of Eldon Street in the 60s will be projected onto the street’s buildings on Friday and Saturday (November 25).
Doctor Who fans will be able to visit lit-up replicas of he TARDIS and Dalek, marking the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, on loan from Blackpool Illuminations.
St. Mary’s Church will be filled with Christmas trees decorated by schools, charities and community groups from across Barnsley.
On November 25, the bright nights illuminated parade will begin at 6pm, starting at Mandela Gardens and journeying to the Glass Works Square.
The parade will feature Victorian time travellers, musical illuminated santas, and soaring swans from RSPB Old Moor.
For more information, see Barnsley Council’s website