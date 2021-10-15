BREAKING: Sheffield news as MPs pay tribute after MP David Amess is fatally stabbed

Updates from The Star team as tributes pour in after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess was tragically stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents.

By Beth Kirkbride
Friday, 15th October 2021, 6:03 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday October 15).

Refresh this page for updates on today's top news, which so far includes what the new travel rules mean and how Sheffield firm ITM Power will spend £250m on two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs.

Sheffield MPs have paid tribute following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he met with constituents at a constituency surgery on October 15, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, England. Photo by: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death

Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:18

  • MOJO opens tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ bar
  • Family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death
  • Everything you need to know about the new travel rules
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:18

4.58pm - Bears of Sheffield to be auctioned off to complete Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal

The Bears of Sheffield are heading for auction to complete the Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal.

The finale of the Bears of Sheffield this Monday sees the auction of the vibrantly decorated 2-metre tall sculptures that have brightened up the city over the summer.

MORE HERE: Bears of Sheffield to be auctioned off to complete Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:10

4.50pm - Sheffield mum and disabled son suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after council workers 'wrecked' house

Lauren's faulty boiler. The central heating was leaking carbon monoxide.

A furious mother has accused workers of ‘wrecking’ her council house in Sheffield, leaving her and her disabled son with carbon monoxide poisoning.

MORE HERE: Sheffield mum and disabled son suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after council workers ‘wrecked’ house

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:08

4.16pm - Mexborough shooting: Four South Yorkshire killers left man dead in the street after drive-by shooting

Pictured is 20 year-old Rotherham man Lewis Williams who died after he was shot on Wath Road, Mexborough, in a drive-by shooting.

Four killers are facing lengthy sentences after they left a young man dead in the street following a drive-by shooting.

MORE HERE: Mexborough shooting: Four South Yorkshire killers left man dead in the street after drive-by shooting

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:05

Live: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in

MP David Amess was stabbed to death at a surgery (pic: Geoff Caddick/PA Wire)

MP David Amess has been stabbed to death in his consituency today, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stay up to date with this breaking story: Live: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:04

3.55pm - Protesters demand safety measures at fatal accident hotspot in Penistone

Protesters gathered at a Penistone junction, which is notorious for accidents, to demand better safety measures.

MORE HERE: Protesters demand safety measures at fatal accident hotspot in Penistone

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:02

3.51pm - MP David Amess stabbed to death: man, 25, arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery (pic: @LeeJordo1/PA Wire)

Tributes have begun pouring in after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess was tragically stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents.

MORE HERE: MP David Amess stabbed to death: man, 25, arrested on suspicion of murder

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:00

2.44pm - Meet Cobble – the lovely golden retriever with a bright future ahead of him as a life-saving dog

Cobble has been earmarked as a seizure alert dog of the future by the training team at Sheffield-based national charity Support Dogs.

This gorgeous labrador trained by an assistance dog charity in Sheffield has a big future lined up as a life-saving epilepsy seizure alert dog.

MORE HERE: Meet Cobble – the lovely golden retriever with a bright future ahead of him as a life-saving dog

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 14:52

2.24pm - Sheffield addiction group wins national ‘Recovery Games’

A Sheffield charity supporting people in recovery from addiction to drugs, alcohol and other negative behaviours has won £250 and national acclaim in a competition aimed at involving teams of former addicts in a series of five challenging tasks.

MORE HERE: Sheffield addiction group wins national ‘Recovery Games’

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 14:51

1.09pm - Sheffield couple who lost baby boy appear on heart-wrenching episode of BBC's The Repair Shop

Sheffield couple James and Jenny Halse on The Repair Shop with Jay Blades and Lucia Scalisi, who restored their cherished oil painting which reminds them of their baby boy, Elijah (pic: BBC/Ricochet)

A couple from Sheffield whose baby boy died have praised the team on BBC’s The Repair shop for transforming a precious memento.

MORE HERE: Sheffield couple who lost baby boy appear on heart-wrenching episode of BBC’s The Repair Shop

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:39

11.30am - Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire

Police raided a house in Carcroft, Doncaster, and found a cannabis farm

Officers have arrested a man after a police swoop uncovered a cannabis farm in South Yorkshire.

MORE HERE: Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire

