BREAKING: Sheffield news as more changes are announced in Orchard Square
Updates from The Star team as more changes have been announced for Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, November 8).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes why police officers are angry at plans for spot checks on their mobile phones and how a young football fan was hit in the face with a flare during a game at the weekend.
Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:18
- MOJO opens tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ bar
- Family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death
- Everything you need to know about the new travel rules
4.58pm - Bears of Sheffield to be auctioned off to complete Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal
The finale of the Bears of Sheffield this Monday sees the auction of the vibrantly decorated 2-metre tall sculptures that have brightened up the city over the summer.
4.50pm - Sheffield mum and disabled son suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after council workers 'wrecked' house
A furious mother has accused workers of ‘wrecking’ her council house in Sheffield, leaving her and her disabled son with carbon monoxide poisoning.
4.16pm - Mexborough shooting: Four South Yorkshire killers left man dead in the street after drive-by shooting
Four killers are facing lengthy sentences after they left a young man dead in the street following a drive-by shooting.
Live: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in
MP David Amess has been stabbed to death in his consituency today, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Stay up to date with this breaking story: Live: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in
3.55pm - Protesters demand safety measures at fatal accident hotspot in Penistone
Protesters gathered at a Penistone junction, which is notorious for accidents, to demand better safety measures.
3.51pm - MP David Amess stabbed to death: man, 25, arrested on suspicion of murder
Tributes have begun pouring in after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess was tragically stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents.
2.44pm - Meet Cobble – the lovely golden retriever with a bright future ahead of him as a life-saving dog
This gorgeous labrador trained by an assistance dog charity in Sheffield has a big future lined up as a life-saving epilepsy seizure alert dog.