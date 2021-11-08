BREAKING: Sheffield news as city's bin collectors stage protest
Updates from The Star team as more changes have been announced for Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre and the city’s bin collectors stage a protest.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, November 8).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes why police officers are angry at plans for spot checks on their mobile phones and how a young football fan was hit in the face with a flare during a game at the weekend.
Live Blog
Last updated: Monday, 08 November, 2021, 12:04
- Fat Face: Big changes in Orchard Square in Sheffield as another retailer plans to close
- South Yorkshire police officers 'outraged' at plans for personal mobile phones to be 'spot checked'
12.03pm - Sheffield Council faces calls to publish details of ‘exonerated’ Mazher Iqbal misconduct investigation
Details of the internal investigation which ‘exonerated’ cabinet member Mazher Iqbal from accusations of misconduct should be published, it has been claimed.
READ MORE: Sheffield Council faces calls to publish details of ‘exonerated’ Mazher Iqbal misconduct investigation
11.58am - Sheffielder Michael Vaughan taken off radio show tonight over Yorkshire Azeem Rafiq racism row
Former Sheffield cricket star Michael Vaughan has been taken off his radio show tonight over the Azeem Rafiq racism row.
READ MORE: Sheffielder Michael Vaughan taken off radio show tonight over Yorkshire Azeem Rafiq racism row
11.52am - One in eight in Sheffield have had Covid booster jabs - this is how to book
One in eight people in Sheffield have now had a Covid 19 booster jab – and residents have explained why they have been heading to vaccination centres.
11.47am - Fat Face: Big changes in Orchard Square in Sheffield as another retailer plans to close
Big changes are planned in a Sheffield square as the city centre continues to shift away from retail.
11.07am - South Yorkshire police officers 'outraged' at plans for personal mobile phones to be 'spot checked'
Police officers in South Yorkshire are said to be ‘outraged’ at plans for their personal mobile phones to be the subject of random spot checks.
READ MORE: South Yorkshire police officers 'outraged' at plans for personal mobile phones to be 'spot checked'