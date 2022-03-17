Key figures from South Yorkshire visited Sheffield Hallam today (March 16) to mark the start of construction work on the first phase of University’s city campus development.

The ceremony broke ground at the construction site adjacent to Howard Street leading up from Sheffield Train Station, which developers say will provide a ‘key gateway’ to the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Hallam plans to build three new buildings in a bid to one day move all their teaching into a city centre campus.

The development is the first phase of Sheffield Hallam’s campus plan and will see the construction of three new zero-carbon teaching buildings around a public green space.

More than 400 square meters of new green space for up to 150 people to sit will be created.

The first phase of the development is due to be completed in Spring 2024.

The university says the development is the first phase of wider plans to improve the city centre campus. Future phases of the campus plan will see further redevelopment and refurbishment of the city campus, enabling teaching, learning and research activity to be moved from the Collegiate campus within the next seven years, with a goal to create a single campus in the city centre.

Senior staff from the university were joined by dignitaries from South Yorkshire Police and the Mayoral office.

Delivering phase one of the campus plan by ‘significantly improving’ part of Sheffield city centre is one of the University’s commitments in its Civic University Agreement. This includes a pledge to work with local partners to ensure plans ‘maximise the benefits for Sheffield and the wider region.’

Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, said: “I was delighted to mark the start of works on our new campus development alongside our key civic partners today. Once completed, our development of the city campus will play a major part in delivering on our ambitions as a university, including our contribution to the city and region as set out in our recently launched Civic University Agreement.