Molly Williams, aged nine, was born with a rare form of motor neuron diseases, meaning she will never walk or stand without support.

She has undergone two 10-hour surgeries at Sheffield Children’s Hospital during her short life, straightening her spine with rods and reconstructing both her hips. Sometimes, she needs a special mask to breathe.

And now with the support from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, her family are on a mission to raise vital cash for the charity which supported her care, the RAF Association (RAFA).

Molly, and her sister Anya, 11 and brother, Edmund, seven, will complete 84 laps of a 220 metre indoor athletics track on her duet tandem wheelchair bicycle with their mum, May.

Group Manager Paul Bragger, said: “When we heard about Molly’s incredible fundraising challenge, our firefighters were only too happy to meet Molly and help her prepare.

“Our crews have been so inspired by her story, they are planning a string of their own events in support of her fundraising efforts, including 100 climbs of our 32 metre turntable ladder- which is no mean feat!”

Meanwhile, RAFA charity has supported her by providing specialist equipment to improve her quality of life - which is what prompted Molly and her family to launch their fundraising challenge.

Molly’s former RAF mechanic dad, Julian is running and walking 100 miles in one mammoth 24-hour session.

And her mum, May and her siblings will complete the 84 laps challenge on her duet tandem wheelchair bicycle.

Molly said: “My Dad, Julian, will be aiming to cover 100 solo miles on foot, in a continuous 24-hour period – no sleep allowed! This is a massive and genuine challenge, as he has never done this sort of distance or endurance before.

“While Dad is completing his 100 long miles, I will be taking on my own challenge! My Mum, May, my big sister Anya and my little brother Edmund will be helping me."

The challenge takes place on 28 and 29 May at the English Institute of Sport and Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield.