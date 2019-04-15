Brave friends of Sheffield schoolgirl with cancer donate hair to charity

Friends of a Sheffield schoolgirl with cancer have donated their hair to charity in a bid to help others and raise money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Izzie Hindley, aged 11, from Chapeltown, began her battle with Hodgekin’s Lymphoma in January and is currently undergoing a course of chemotherapy in hopes of eradicating the disease.

Izzie Hindley who has Hodgkins lymphoma and her pals raising money for Sheffield Childrens hospital by having their hair cut at McQueens in Chapletown'Pictured are Harriet, Amy, Izzie, Poppy, Bea, Katie ,Amy-Leigh, Victoria and Evie with hairdressers Imogen and Hannah

Despite this Izzie has vowed to raise as much money as she can for Ward 6 – the oncology and haematology ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital – to thank the staff who have help her family through the diagnosis.

READ MORE: Two former Sheffield pubs hit by fires

Now, in a bid to offer their support, a group of Izzie’s friends from the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance and other members of the community have donated their hair to The Little Princess Trust to help other children and young people living with cancer.

The charity make real hair wigs for those up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions, and Izzie had hoped to donate her own before she had to shave her head but sadly could not as she had already started chemotherapy.

Harriet, and Amy, being first to brave the scissors

However Izzie was still able to take part in the day – which took place at McQueens in Chapeltown – by making the first chop to each participant.

READ MORE: Teen who called in bomb hoaxes to his student halls in Sheffield for ‘attention’ is jailed

Rachel Hindley, Izzie’s mum said: “It was really good. There were about 60 or 70 people there in total. Each cut happened in three stages – the hair had to be prepped, plaited and measured and then cut.

“Out of the children who were sponsored, I know at least two of them exceeded £400 and there were a few people running in the Sheffield Half Marathon to raise money.”

A cake was also donated for the day, which was later taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and shared between the children on Ward 6, those in the day unit and staff.

READ MORE: Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield Half Marathon 2019 photo gallery?

The online fundraising page set up to raise money for the ward has now received over £5,000 in donations, with the grand total expected to higher due to money donated to the family in person.

A fundraising day is due to be held at Grenoside Community Primary School, where Izzie is a pupil, and a ladies night is set to take place later this year in hopes of raising more money.

You can donate by clicking here.