 Brand new bar for video games lovers opens in Sheffield next week

A new fun bar, with consoles and PCs on tap, is coming to Sheffield.

Meltdown is a place where all game and pop culture fans can enjoy free access to consoles and PCs, tournament events, special parties and gaming themed cocktail offers.

The Sheffield venue will take its place in the Meltdown bar chain, with a venue in London and many more throughout Europe.

It promises everything that’s needed to please video games fans with over 120 m2 of gaming space in its Castlegate venue at 39-41 Lower Floor, Snig Hill.

The bar will offer all kind of parties inspired by video games and geek culture.

Events such as Fortnite championships and special themed pub quizzes will be planned alongside parties.

Multiple TV screens and top-of-the-art gaming equipment features, with unique decor and “incredible staff”.

Whether you are a gamer or just looking for classy cocktails and a fresh new vibe, Matthew and his team are waiting for you on May 11, 2019, to celebrate with a huge launch party.

There will be tournaments and out-of-the-ordinary cocktails to enjoy while chilling out with friends.

The opening event will see parades of cosplayers, and special guests from the gaming world including streamers and pro gamers.

Meltdown is a bar chain dedicated to video games and esports.

It aims to demonstrate every day that video games are a wonderful social link creator by allowing gaming enthusiasts to hang out and chat with some drinks as they play or watch a stream.

Nowadays, there are over 70,000 players and spectators visiting the 30 Meltdown bars around the world for parties, community participation and competitive play in championships, or just for a drink with friends.