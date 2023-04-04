With a long Easter weekend upon us, many could be considering taking the opportunity to start or complete DIY projects they may have put off for a while. While the holiday provides a chance to do some home improvement projects, do keep in mind that you may need to think about when you pop into a DIY store near you as some business may not operate as usual.
The Easter break means businesses will give some time off to their workers to join in the celebrations so operating hours for banks, supermarkets, and post offices, for example, will be affected. The vast majority decide to close their shutters on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Stores may also decide to close for Good Friday (April 7), Saturday (April 8) and Easter Monday (April 10). Here are the opening hours for major DIY stores across Sheffield including B&Q, Wickes, and Homebase.
Sheffield DIY stores opening hours during Easter 2023
B&Q - Queens Road
Good Friday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
B&Q - Penistone Road
Good Friday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
B&Q - Dearne Valley
Good Friday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Wickes - Sheffield Central
Good Friday - 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm
Wickes - Rutland Road
Good Friday - 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm
Wickes - Crystal Peaks
Good Friday - 7am to 8pm
Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm
Homebase - Chesterfield Road
Good Friday - 8am to 8pm
Easter Saturday - 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm
Homebase - Drakehouse
Good Friday - 8am to 8pm
Easter Saturday - 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm