B&Q, Wickes & Homebase Easter 2023 opening times in Sheffield: DIY stores opening hours for April bank holiday

These are the opening times for DIY stores in Sheffield over the Easter holiday.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

With a long Easter weekend upon us, many could be considering  taking the opportunity to start or complete DIY projects they may have put off for a while. While the holiday provides a chance to do some home improvement projects, do keep in mind that you may need to think about when you pop into a DIY store near you as some business may not operate as usual.

The Easter break means businesses will give some time off to their workers to join in the celebrations so operating hours for banks, supermarkets, and post offices, for example, will be affected. The vast majority decide to close their shutters on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.

Stores may also decide to close for Good Friday (April 7), Saturday (April 8) and Easter Monday (April 10). Here are the opening hours for major DIY stores across Sheffield including B&Q, Wickes, and Homebase.

Sheffield DIY stores opening hours during Easter 2023

B&Q - Queens Road

Good Friday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

B&Q - Penistone Road

Good Friday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

B&Q - Dearne Valley

Good Friday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Wickes - Sheffield Central

Good Friday - 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm

Wickes - Rutland Road

Good Friday - 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm

B&Q
Wickes - Crystal Peaks

Good Friday - 7am to 8pm

Easter Saturday - 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am to 8pm

Homebase - Chesterfield Road

Good Friday - 8am to 8pm

Easter Saturday - 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm

Homebase - Drakehouse

Good Friday - 8am to 8pm

Easter Saturday - 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 7pm

Homebase
Sheffield