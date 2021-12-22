Residents on Boyce Street and Bransby Street have transformed their road into a collection of Quality Street sweets with an amazing colourful festive project.

And the eye-catching decorations are raising hundreds of pounds for their local food bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have transformed Boyce Street, Walkley, Sheffield, into a giant Quality Street box to help S6 Foodbank. Pictured is resident Sue Benson

The project was dreamed up by resident Kayleigh Thomas, because she could not find a way of putting Christmas lights outside her home.

Instead, she created giant model sweets, using fruit punnets, wire and see-through coloured paper, and decorated her house with those last year.

Her neighbours thought it looked great – so this year the whole street is at it.

"This year we decided to make it a quality street,” said Kayleigh. “It’s a group project. We’ve got lots of houses already done out with chocolates, and some have them ready and are going to put them up in the coming days. I love it – it makes me so happy. Everyone has used them slightly differently.”

Residents have transformed Boyce Street, Walkley, Sheffield, into a giant Quality Street box to help S6 Foodbank. Pictured is resident Sue Benson

Some people have donated to the specially created web page for donations. Others living nearby have swapped donations of food for the foodbank for a small bag of Quality Street while admiring the houses.

Over £100 has already been pledged, with the money going to the S6 Foodbank.

Neighbours have embraced the project.

Residents have transformed Boyce Street, Walkley, Sheffield, into a giant Quality Street box to help S6 Foodbank. Pictured is resident Max Cunningham

Neighbour Sue Benson said of the sweets that now line the street: "Kayeigh made most of them.

"They’re very bright and colourful - they're toffees from Quality Street tins.

"Kayleigh did it last year – this year a lot more of the neighbours have decided to do it.

"People love it – they think it’s great and we hope it's going to raise a lot of money for the foodbank.”

Residents have transformed Boyce Street, Walkley, Sheffield, into a giant Quality Street box to help S6 Foodbank. Pictured is Kayleigh Thomas

Max Cunningham, who lives a few doors along, said the decorations were turning Boyce Street into a giant quality street box. She said the scheme was a lot of fun and added: "It’s really good. Last night we’d already raised £70 and the fundraiser had only just gone online.”