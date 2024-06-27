Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager tragically died on the railway tracks in Sheffield after leaving his foster home on New Year’s Day.

Jacob Shorter was just 19 when he was hit by a train and died on January 1, 2024, having left his home in Calderdale, West Yorkshire, earlier that day mentioning about ‘having choices’ to his foster carer.

Following an inquest into his death, a coroner has raised concerns and called for action which she believes could save lives.

Jacob Shorter, aged 19, tragically died on the railway tracks in Sheffield after leaving his foster home on New Year's Day. A coroner has now written to Calderdale Council calling for action to be taken to prevent future deaths.

The inquest, which concluded that Jacob had died from suicide, heard how he had been in long-term foster care and after his 18th birthday was under the pathways leaving care team in Calderdale. He was seen by a pathways advisor and had an independent visitor in place.

In May and June 2023, concerns were expressed about his ‘low mood’ and he was encouraged to attend his GP with his foster carer, which he did in November that year.

Information was not passed on

The GP described how treatment was discussed and Jacob said he wanted to think about his options.

Jacob’s foster carer contacted Calderdale Council in September 2023, after he told her his feelings had gone downhill, and she was ‘not given any strategies to help him’.

The independent visitor discussed Jacob’s wellbeing with him on December 3, 2023, when he said he had felt suicidal in the past but did not currently feel that way.

This information was not passed on to Jacob’s foster carer or to the pathways team.

Jacob was seen again on December 31, 2023, when he was reported to be ‘doing well’ and no concerns were raised about his emotional wellbeing.

The next day he left home and mentioned about ‘having choices’ to his foster carer. He did not say where he was going and did not return home.

‘Clear risk’ of future deaths

Later that day, he tragically died after making his way onto the railway tracks in Sheffield. Marilyn Whittle, assistant coroner for South Yorkshire (West), has written to Calderdale Council expressing her concerns and calling for action.

Her prevention of future deaths report states: “Whilst the Independent Visitor was made aware of previous suicidal ideation this was not passed on to the foster carer or anyone else.

“Calderdale were unable to tell me of the training they receive or the escalation route for concerns or disclosures of this type. There is a clear risk that if this type of information is not passed on and adequate training is not provided in terms of metal health then this could cause future deaths.

The report continues: “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you and your organisation have the power to take such action.”

Julie Jenkins, Calderdale Council’s director of children and young people’s services, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jacob’s family and friends. We have been supporting Jacob’s family and foster carers at this difficult time.

“The Coroner requires us to respond to the ‘Prevention of future deaths report’ by 13 August 2024. We are considering the information from the Coroner’s hearing, about the circumstances of Jacob’s very sad death, and are unable to comment further at this time.”