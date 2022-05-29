Boy injured in terrifying fall from rope swing on Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley

Members of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out to the scene between Cudworth and Lundwood on Thursday, May 26.

The team put out details of the incident on their Facebook page along with pictures.

The team at the scene.

They said: “After a short drive along the trail in the teams vehicle, team members were able to assess the casualty and provide the appropriate care.

"Fortunately, a passer by trained in first aid was able to supply a make-shift sling for a suspected broken arm.

“The young boy was further treated for his injuries but otherwise in good spirits! In the end, the young boy was able to walk off to the waiting ambulance for his onward journey to the hospital.”