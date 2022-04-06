Boy, 7, completes 14-mile cycling challenge to raise money for the Sheffield hospital that saved his life
A kind-hearted seven-year-old boy has cycled 14 miles to fundraise for Sheffield Children’s Hospital to thank them for the life-saving Covid care he received.
Just over a year ago, Louie Tyson, 7, from Barnsley was taken into Sheffield Children’s Hospital (SCH) and it was found his organs had started to shut down due to a new complication which can occur after a Covid-19 infection.
Louie’s mum, Joanne, recalls his diagnosis in February 2021 when they called the out of hours GP due to the youngster’s high fever.
She said: “They suggested we went straight to Sheffield Children’s because they suspected he may have appendicitis. It was exactly a month since he had COVID-19, and he was asymptomatic throughout that time.
“It didn’t even cross our minds that it may be linked. When we arrived at the Emergency Department, he underwent blood tests and a scan, which showed his appendix was fine, but he had a widespread inflammation in his abdomen.
"This affected many different parts of his body, causing different symptoms that needed treatment.”
After nine days in hospital, Louie made a full recover.
On April 2 Louie completed a 14-mile cycle of the Woodhead pass with his mum to fundraise for the hospital that provided his critical care.
Louie has smashed his fundraising target of £250, with the total currently standing at an impressive £340.
Money raised for the Children’s Hospital Charity funds four key areas: medical equipment, research, new facilities and improvements to the environment.
Louie said: “I would like to say thank you to the staff because I nearly died, and you all looked after me so well.
The Children’s Hospital Charity are currently fundraising to redevelop the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
An improved, larger resuscitation area will be built for patients who urgently need critical care. It will also create additional space for treatment, play and waiting.
A spokesperson for SCH said: “On behalf of everyone at Sheffield Children’s, thank you Louie! We are really pleased to hear you
are so well!”
You can support Louie’s fundraising by making a donation through his Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louieoverthehills