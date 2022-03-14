Saif’s Boxing and Fitness Gym on Canklow Road, Rotherham, is a safe haven for people in Rotherham, welcoming everyone from all backgrounds.

The gym teaches children and other young people the importance of being respectful to others, whilst also taking on a big stance tackling bullying, teaching life skills and self-defence skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Safer Rotherham pay visit to Saif's Boxing and Fitness gym.

During a visit from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Safer Rotherham, the teams observed one of the fitness sessions taking place.

They also asked the members of the gym for their views as part of a Safer Rotherham Partnership’s consultation on their priorities for Rotherham in the next three years. The consultation ran from February 7 to March 4.

Partner organisations making up the Safer Rotherham Partnership identified three main priorities for the next three years: protecting vulnerable children, protecting vulnerable adults, and building safer and stronger communities.

More can be found on the consultation here.

Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “I’m pleased that the Violence Reduction Unit has been able to support Saif’s Gym with funding, and that the unit could visit the gym along with partners from the Safer Rotherham Partnership.