Downing Street reportedly said the Prime Minister wants to give the public and businesses more time to prepare for the easing of restrictions, which is expected to take place on July 19.

The 5pm news conference will also see him update the nation on the future of social distancing, the use of face masks and working from home guidance, with reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

An update will also be provided on the next steps for care home visits in the country - but reports suggest that visiting is unlikely to ‘completely go back to normal’ as there will still have to be some precautions.

Boris Johnson is expected to reveal how he plans to "restore people's freedoms" ahead of the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown in England at a news conference later today.

The Government has said that if four tests have been met according to the four-step roadmap out of lockdown, it will announce on July 12 that almost all restrictions will be lifted on July 19.

This would mean that hospitality venues such as nightclubs could re-open, full audiences at events and performances and offices could also fully reopen.

This could also mean an end to compulsory table service in pubs and bars.

Meanwhile, restrictions on large events, such as sport, live music and business events are set to be eased, along with all limits on weddings and other social events.