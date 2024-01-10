Booze license granted despite fears troubled street’s problems will intensify

A Rotherham shop owner’s plan to sell alcohol has been approved – despite concerns it will make a troubled street plagued by antisocial behaviour issues even worse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A licence application by Mardin Mini Market and Off Licence at 67 Wellgate, was granted with conditions by Rotherham Council’s licensing panel on December 18.

The shop is described as a convenience store with an off licence, and its owner has now been granted a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises seven days a week between 8am and 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operators of the shop must operate the Challenge 25 policy, and keep a written register of refusals including a description of people who have been unable to provide ID to prove their age.

Mardin Wellgate

A CCTV system must be installed, and no under-18s will be allowed on the premises after 10pm.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and a litter bin is to be installed and maintained outside the shop.

Residents raised concerns that the street is plagued by public drinking, noise nuisance, vandalism, and ‘danger to people and property’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “We currently already have public nuisance and disorder on Wellgate, particularly late at night.

“I believe public nuisance and disorder will be made much worse with the additional consumption of alcohol in public, and in particular the late night availability of alcohol to be drunk off the premises.”

A letter, submitted on behalf of 18 residents, adds: “I and other residents feel that additional late opening premises would potentially add further disturbance, noise, litter and antisocial behaviour at the foot of a residential street.

“The town centre including Wellgate is currently designated as an antisocial behaviour hotspot due to ongoing problems with street drinkers, persistent begging and drug users regularly congregating, causing a number of issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recently, the adjacent multi-storey car park had to provide extra security for two months at public expense to mitigate persistent gatherings of persons drinking, drug taking and related antisocial behaviour.

“Additionally sheltered accommodation premises provided by a housing association on Clifton Bank had to close due to the premises attracting a number of street drinkers.

“There is regularly a litter problem on Wellgate Mount and Wellgate.”

However, the applicant’s representatives told the council that the shop would not sell single cans, or beers, lagers or ciders over 6.6 per cent, and that the applicant ‘could not be held accountable for other premises’ actions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that there had been ‘no history of disorder, noise complaints or any other cause for concern’ at the premises, and there would be no other employees in the shop, nor would a delivery service be implemented.

A report following the granting of the licence stated that RMBC’s licensing sub-committee ‘did not feel that there was sufficient evidence that the licensing objectives would not be promoted by the application’.