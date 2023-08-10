News you can trust since 1887
Boost team take to the links for St Luke’s Hospice

Who better to give a boost to St Luke’s Hospice than the team at Boost Drinks?
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:17 BST

The energy drink company hosted a golf day at Moor Allerton Golf Club in Leeds in memory of colleague and friend Ian Smith, who was a St Luke’s patient.

The event was a sell out, with teams made up of colleagues, suppliers and customers taking part.

As well as the golf, there were other fundraising activities held throughout the day, including a raffle and a live auction.

Simon Gray (left) and St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew SheridanSimon Gray (left) and St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan
And by the time all the teams had reached the final hole, they had raised a fantastic £13,389 for St Luke’s patient care.

“Our aim was to do something to mark the anniversary of Ian’s passing and a golf day seemed the perfect tribute,” saids Boost founder Simon Gray.

“It was fantastic to see so many of Ian’s friends, family and colleagues come together to celebrate his life and to raise money for such a wonderful cause at the same time.”

St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “I never got to meet Ian but it was so clear from the story’s I was told by all the attendees that he had such a great, funny character and this was honoured throughout the day.”

