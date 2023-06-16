News you can trust since 1887
Bolehills Park crash: Car hurtles through metal fence onto popular beauty spot in Sheffield suburb

This was the scene after a car hurtled off the end of a residential road, before hitting a barrier and plummeting down onto a popular park in a Sheffield suburb.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:40 BST

The metal fence at the bottom of Stothard Road/Woodfield Road, in Crookes, has been partially destroyed by the impact of the car, and the handrail of the steps leading down to the park have been damaged. The gate has been padlocked shut.

An image seen by The Star shortly after the incident, which is thought to have happened this afternoon (June 16), showed a large group of people surrounding the stationary car as it sat in the middle of the well known beauty spot, which is popular with students, dog walkers and families.

Parts of the car remain at the scene spread among the flattened grass. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties in the crash.

The fence on Woodfield Road has been knocked down by an oncoming car.The fence on Woodfield Road has been knocked down by an oncoming car.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further details.

A car knocked down the fence, into the handrail and rolled down the field in Bolehills Park.A car knocked down the fence, into the handrail and rolled down the field in Bolehills Park.
Flattened grass shows the movement of the car after it came off Woodfield Road.Flattened grass shows the movement of the car after it came off Woodfield Road.
Parts of the car was visible in the grass.Parts of the car was visible in the grass.
