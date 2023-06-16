The metal fence at the bottom of Stothard Road/Woodfield Road, in Crookes, has been partially destroyed by the impact of the car, and the handrail of the steps leading down to the park have been damaged. The gate has been padlocked shut.
An image seen by The Star shortly after the incident, which is thought to have happened this afternoon (June 16), showed a large group of people surrounding the stationary car as it sat in the middle of the well known beauty spot, which is popular with students, dog walkers and families.
Parts of the car remain at the scene spread among the flattened grass. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties in the crash.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further details.