Bluey the rocking horse is on the fundraising merry-go-round for Sheffield hospice again
A much loved rocking horse which has been made for Bluebell Wood Hospice is looking for a new home.
The children's toy, called Bluey, was made seven years ago by supporters Eric and Wendy Frith.
He was sold to grandmother Diana Kenning, and he became the star attraction with her six grandchildren when they visited.
They have now outgrown him, however, and it is time for Bluey to find a new home – and raise even more money for the hospice.
Diana said: “He was made with love, which I have great respect for, and he has been loved.
“All my grandchildren have played with him over the years. The girls used to plait his mane and tail with ribbons.
“When I bought him I said I wanted to give him back to the hospice one day, and that time has come.
“The children were sad to see him go but they’re very happy he’s going to raise funds to help other children.”
The hospice's eBay team are hoping to find Bluey a new home soon. The hand-carved stallion, with flowing mane and tail, has been listed for sale for £225, or best offer.
Bluey is on display in the foyer at the hospice on Cramfit Road and potential buyers are welcome to pop in to take a look at him.
Search ‘Vintage Classic Traditional Hand Made Rocking Horse Bluey’ on eBay for your chance to welcome him in to your home.