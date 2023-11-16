Bluebell Wood brings together its corporate supporters at Skyline Spectacular event

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice held their Skyline Spectacular event recently at the Pennine Five building in Sheffield city centre. The children’s hospice brought together its valued corporate supporters, high profile local entrepreneurs and major donors for an enjoyable evening.

Guests enjoyed delicious food and drink provided by Silversmith’s Restaurant, followed by talks from Will Vaulks, SWFC Footballer (and Bluebell Wood volunteer), Martin McKervey, chair of the property Association, Robert Dyson, Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire and Heidi Hawkins, CEO of Bluebell Wood.

Robert Dyson, Deputy Lieutenant said “I am proud and honoured to have been invited to speak at this event.

“The quality-of-care Bluebell Wood deliver for young children is nothing short of exceptional and should be applauded. It is a truly wonderful charity that makes an indescribable difference to people’s lives.”

The Bluebell Wood fundraising team also held a charity auction with the opportunity to bid on several impressive items, including a Geoff Hirst signed England 66 football shirt.

Sheffield Wednesday professional footballer, Will Vaulks gave a moving speech on the night, he said “I started volunteering with Bluebell Wood several years ago, and over the years, I’ve formed an incredible bond with the charity.

“Now, as a parent to two young children myself, the significance of Bluebell Wood’s incredible work has taken on even more meaning. Their work is so important, not only for the children themselves, but their siblings, parents and families.

“If you are in position to support a charity, you will not find a better and more deserving one anywhere.”

Dr Spencer Pitfield OBE helped set up the event held in the city centre, he said, “Bluebell Wood means an awful lot to me personally.

“The work the charity does is absolutely exceptional, and I’d like to thank the business community for coming together to support it tonight.”

Ruth Wallbank, regional fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Dr Spencer Pitfield OBE for all his support in helping us put the event together and to RBH Properties for letting us use their stunning Pennine Five venue.

“We’d also like to thank our speakers - Will Vaulks, Martin McKervey and Robert Dyson for their very moving speeches and Silversmith’s restaurant and IPM Group for providing the delicious buffet and drink, as well as staffing for the event.

“It was a pleasure to bring together businesses and entrepreneurs from across the region and host such a wonderful evening. On behalf of us all here at Bluebell Wood, thank you so much to everyone who attended the Skyline Spectacular event. Your support means we can continue to be there for families who need us at the toughest times imaginable.”

Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, said:

“In addition to becoming a modern and dynamic office campus, Pennine Five is quickly establishing itself a great venue for hosting business events in Sheffield – an opportunity that will be enhanced, and extended to public events, from the new year once our outdoor plaza opens.