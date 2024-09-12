Blue plaque to be unveiled to recognise Sheffield's role in football history

A new blue plaque will be unveiled on Friday to commemorate where the original rules of football were agreed in 1858 in Sheffield.

The plaque will be located at the Crucible theatre – which is the site of the former Adelphi Hotel, where the rules were agreed to by members of the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, 166 years ago.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: “We are very pleased to support this plaque, celebrating the rich footballing history on our doorstep.

“To be able to commemorate this historical turning point and the depth of football’s origins in our city is a great pleasure.”

The Adelphi Hotel where the rules of football were drawn up

It will be the third plaque erected by the Sheffield Home of Football charity, following the latest East Parade memorial to Sheffield FC co-founder Sir Nathaniel Creswick, which was revealed in June.

On the city’s significance to the modern game, historian and trustee of the charity, Steve Wood, said: “Any game of modern association football you watch today either live or on TV is largely a game that has its roots firmly planted in the city of Sheffield.

“Free kicks, corners, 11-a-side, the crossbar, 90 minutes, penalties, golden goals, throw ins, heading, formations, passing, crossing, referees, tournaments, trophies, all have their origins in how the game was played as early as the 1860s within the then town of Sheffield.”

Steve Wood (left), historian and trustee of Sheffield Home of Football, and Richard Tims (right), Sheffield FC chairman.

The ceremony will be held on Friday September 13 at 11am, and is open to members of the public.

In attendance will be Sheffield FC Chairman Richard Tims, Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunne, Master Cutler Charles Turner, and local MPs Clive Betts, Olivia Blake, and Gill Furniss.

However, this will not be the only major unveiling of the day, as Sheffield Home of Football will also launch a new children’s book to further celebrate Sheffield’s proud footballing history.

‘A Children’s Illustrated History of Football’ has been written by Steve Wood and fellow historians John Stocks and Dr John Wilson.

Mr Wood added: “The book is an essential tool in our education work in schools to ensure that children learn about this city’s footballing heritage and the people and places which make it unique in the world.”